Car suspected to be involved in commission of retail thefts seized

The Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit seized a vehicle suspected to be involved in the commission of retail thefts on Wednesday.

As part of Operation Táirge, a man was arrested and charged in connection with the investigation.

He will appear in court at a later date. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information in relation to these or similar incidents, to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.