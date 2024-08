A large quantity of drugs and cash have been seized at a property in Letterkenny on Tuesday.

Gardaí carried out a search at a residence in the Letterkenny area, where they seized €2,440 of suspected cannabis, €1,315 cash, an air pistol, and drugs paraphernalia

A man was arrested but has since been released without charge.

The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland to undergo analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.