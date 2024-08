Letterkenny deafeated Brigade to win the North West League 1 Cup this afternoon at Beechgrove.

Letterkenny scored 171 in their first innings and followed up with 190 in their second innings.

Brigade posted 201 for 8 in their first innings but fell short with 55 in their second innings.

The Letterkenny won the match by 105 runs, putting in a great performance at Beechgrove.