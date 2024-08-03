Finn Valley College walkway to remain closed until early 2025

Donegal Education Training Board have said the current estimated timescale to have the walkway adjacent Finn Valley College opened is early 2025.

The college is currently undergoing a major extension.

The extension will enable the provision of five new specialist rooms to address the requirements of those with special needs and three additional general classrooms needed to address the growing numbers at the college.

Expert advice received from both independent Health and Safety advisers, and from the Health and Safety team of the Contractors appointed to build the new school extension, is that opening the walkway to the public during the construction work would be unsafe.

Donegal ETB says the health and safety of students, staff, contractors and the public is a responsibility which they take extremely seriously and that it would be negligent of them to disregard the clear conclusions and advice of experts in relation to this matter.

The ETB and Donegal County Council say the walkway will open to the public once the work is completed at the Finn Valley College site and following completion of the necessary works by the Council.

From discussions with the contractors, the current estimated timescale is to have the walkway opened during the early part of 2025 with an approximate nine-month work plan for completion of the Finn Valley College works.