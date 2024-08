The Garda Commissioner is appealing to people not to speed over the bank holiday weekend.

His officers are conducting a special roads enforcement campaign which lasts until Tuesday.

So far, over 125,000 vehicles have been checked for speeding.

440 have been detected, with one driver in Donegal caught doing 112km/hr in a 80km zone in Conwal.

On average, one person is arrested every hour for intoxicated driving in Ireland.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has this message: