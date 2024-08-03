Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí issue advice to motorists ahead of Letterkenny Pride Parade

Gardaí in Letterkenny have issued advice to motorists ahead of the Pride Parade this afternoon.

It will commence on the Port Road at An Grianan Theatre at 4.30pm and will travel the length of the Main Street onto the Oliver Plunkett Road and then onto the Pearse Road.

Rolling road closures will be in place at those locations between approximately 4.15pm and 5.30pm.

People are being urged to obey all directions given by Gardaí in those areas and leave extra time for any journeys within the town between those times.

