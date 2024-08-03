Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Power outage affecting Glenties

A number of homes and businesses are without power this afternoon in Glenties.

778 customers are affected.

ESB say they are working to repair the fault.

The fault was reported at 12.25pm and power is expected to be restored by 1.30pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Fireworks thrown during anti-immigration rally in Belfast

3 August 2024
speed-camera-e1670403446866
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda Commissioner issues warning as Donegal driver caught doing 112km/hr in 80km zone

3 August 2024
Glenties power outage
News, Top Stories

Power outage affecting Glenties

3 August 2024
Aerial view of friends relaxing and having fun in the water
News, Top Stories

Irish Coast Guard warn beachgoers off using inflatables

3 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Fireworks thrown during anti-immigration rally in Belfast

3 August 2024
speed-camera-e1670403446866
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda Commissioner issues warning as Donegal driver caught doing 112km/hr in 80km zone

3 August 2024
Glenties power outage
News, Top Stories

Power outage affecting Glenties

3 August 2024
Aerial view of friends relaxing and having fun in the water
News, Top Stories

Irish Coast Guard warn beachgoers off using inflatables

3 August 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Information appeal after assault in Derry

3 August 2024
Met eireann sat
News, Top Stories

Yellow weather warning extended to Donegal

3 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube