A car has been seized in Buncrana as Gardaí increase checkpoints and speed checks for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected a car on the mobility app that was not insured, had no NCT and the tax had expired in August 2021.

The car was seized and the driver will now face a trip to Court.

Gardaí continue to urge motorists to not take risks on the road this weekend or ever.