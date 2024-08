Met Eireann has updated its weather warning for the Bank Holiday weekend to include more counties, and it will now be in place for a full 24 hours.

Met Eireann’s latest Status Yellow rain warning covers Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The warning will come into effect at 1pm tomorrow afternoon and will remain in place until 1pm on Monday.

Heavy rain and strong and gusty southerly winds are expected especially in exposed areas