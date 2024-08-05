Business Case approved for £6.96m Strabane Public Realm Scheme

Derry City and Strabane District Council has welcomed confirmation from the Minister for the Department for Communities that it has approved the Business Case for the £6.96m Strabane Public Realm Scheme.

Council also confirmed that it has increased its financial contribution to this significantly important regeneration project for Strabane to £696k to ensure it can progress as quickly as possible.

The long-awaited public realm scheme that will see significant environmental improvements to Strabane town centre, including Abercorn Square, Market Street, Castle Street and Railway Street, had been given the green light.

The scheme had been progressing for several years and Derry City and Strabane District Council has been leading the development of the project, working with the Department for Communities to get the business case approved.

The purpose of the project was to stimulate the regeneration of the Town Centre as a destination, focusing on the quality of place, together with a complementary commercial offer which comprises of local independent retail, leisure, and tourism.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr says that this will contribute significantly to the regeneration of Strabane Town Centre and will be complimentary to Council’s wider regeneration plans for the Town, including the £102m Strabane City Deal project, which is currently being developed.