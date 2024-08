A cyclist has died after a crash in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

The man, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at St Vincent’s Hospital after the single-vehicle collision on the Ticknock Road at 2 o’clock yesterday.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date. A technical examination of the scene was conducted yesterday and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.