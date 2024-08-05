Man (50s) dies after single-vehicle crash in Fermanagh

A man in his 50s has died after a single-vehicle crash in County Fermanagh.
The incident took place shortly after 10am yesterday on the Stragowna Road in Kinawley.
Emergency services attended the scene and the PSNI are appealing for witnesses.
