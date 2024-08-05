Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man (50s) dies after single-vehicle crash in Fermanagh

A man in his 50s has died after a single-vehicle crash in County Fermanagh.

The incident took place shortly after 10am yesterday on the Stragowna Road in Kinawley.

Emergency services attended the scene and the PSNI are appealing for witnesses.

irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption to cause supply disruptions in Na Dunaibh area

5 August 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Cyclist (60s) after single-vehicle collision in Dublin

5 August 2024
Domestic Sexual Violence
News, Top Stories

Government approach to domestic abuse described as “biggest bluff” in political history

5 August 2024
over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Top Stories

Community healthcare waiting lists up more than 50%

5 August 2024
