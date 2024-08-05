Water Street in Derry to close tomorrow for road upgrade works

Northern Ireland Water are reminding commuters that Water Street will be closed city bound from today.
The closure is to facilitate preliminary works for the wider Foyle Street upgrades.
These are due to get underway the following week.
