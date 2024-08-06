Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Darragh O’Brien must meet with DCB affected homeowners in an open forum – MAG

 

The Chair of the Mica Action Group has written to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien urging him to meet with homeowners affected by defective blocks when he visits Donegal.

A recent plenary meeting of Donegal County Council was told by Cllr Ciaran Brogan that Minister O’Brien would be in the county very shortly, and hew would meet with affected homeowners during that visit.

However, MAG Chairperson Lisa Hone says that must be a meeting in a public forum, at which affected homeowners will be able to ask the minister questions and outline their experience to him.

Ms Hone says Minister O’Brien needs to understand the real situation on the ground…………….

 

