Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at Park Lane, Buncrana on Monday of last week, between 6pm and 6.15pm.

A male and a female youth are reported to have been assaulted by a woman and a male youth, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have travelled in that area on Monday July 29th with a dash cam to make the footage available to them,

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.