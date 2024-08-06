Gardai investigating criminal damage incidents in Dungloe and Clonmany

Gardai are investigating two incidents of criminal damage in the county, one at a house in Dungloe a week ago today, the other involving two cars in Clonmany on Sunday night.

In the early hours of Tuesday last, July 30th, the front sitting room window of a house on the Gweedore Road in Dungloe was smashed between 1am and 7am.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact gardai in Milford on 074-9153060.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are investigating two incidents of criminal damage at Cleagh, Clonmany on Sunday last, August 4th. Two cars that had been parked at

a private residence at that location along the R238 Clonmany to Drumfries Road were both keyed on the driver’s side as their owners attended the Clonmany Festival.

The rear passenger brake light was also damaged on one of the cars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.