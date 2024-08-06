Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gardai investigating criminal damage incidents in Dungloe and Clonmany

Gardai are investigating two incidents of criminal damage in the county, one at a house in Dungloe a week ago today, the other involving two cars in Clonmany on Sunday night.

In the early hours of Tuesday last, July 30th, the front sitting room window of a house on the Gweedore Road in Dungloe was smashed between 1am and 7am.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact gardai in Milford on 074-9153060.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are investigating two incidents of criminal damage at Cleagh, Clonmany on Sunday last, August 4th. Two cars that had been parked at

a private residence at that location along the R238 Clonmany to Drumfries Road were both keyed on the driver’s side as their owners attended the Clonmany Festival.

The rear passenger brake light was also damaged on one of the cars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information on suspicious vehicle in Rathmullan

6 August 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

49 admitted patients awaiting beds this morning at LUH

6 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 August 2024
darragh o'brien dail bill
Top Stories, Audio, News

Darragh O’Brien must meet with DCB affected homeowners in an open forum – MAG

6 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information on suspicious vehicle in Rathmullan

6 August 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

49 admitted patients awaiting beds this morning at LUH

6 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 August 2024
darragh o'brien dail bill
Top Stories, Audio, News

Darragh O’Brien must meet with DCB affected homeowners in an open forum – MAG

6 August 2024
TREK bike
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Gardai investigating theft of TREK bike from ATU campus

6 August 2024
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating criminal damage incidents in Dungloe and Clonmany

6 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube