Higgins proud of his players after draw with league leaders

Monday night’s Bank Holiday meeting of the top two in the League of Ireland Premier Division ended all square as Shelbourne and Derry City played out at goalless draw at Tolka Park.

The visitors played the majority of the game with 10 men after a first half red card for Sam Todd.

The result means Shels maintain their 3 point lead over second placed Derry – and significantly, Shelbourne have played one game less.

Speaking after the game, City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins felt his team created the better chances over the 90 minutes and were perhaps unfortunate not to come away with all three points – despite playing with ten men for so long.

He also played down a tetchy exchange on the final whistle between himself and the Shels boss Damian Duff.

 

 

