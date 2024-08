An Inishowen Councillor has called on the HSE to engage with stakeholders in order to provide respite services for children and adults with special educational and additional needs.

Councillor Fionan Bradley says the school holidays are putting pressure on both young people and their families.

He is seeking a meeting with the HSE as a matter of urgency to progress the issue.

Cllr Bradley says it is high time the HSE realise they can no longer bury their head in the sand.