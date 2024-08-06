Letterkenny Gardai investigating theft of TREK bike from ATU campus

STOCK MANUFACTURER’S PICTURE

Gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of a bike from the grounds of the ATU campus in Letterkenny.

The red and black TREK hybrid bike was taken between 9am on Tuesday last, July 30th, and 7.30 the following morning.

Gardai say it was locked, but the lock had been cut off.

Gardai in Letterkenny are appealing to anybody who may come across this type of bike for sale on a second hand basis to alert them immediately, and they are also anxious to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the grounds of the ATU on Tuesday last.

Gardaí in Letterkenny can be contacted on 074-9167100, and relevant information may alternatively be passed to the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666

111.