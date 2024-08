Local Link has said it is now in a position to progress the expanded and upgraded public transport service for Inishowen, with successful operators now notified after what was a robust procurement process.

They hope to have these services up and running by mid September, at which point they will then begin a retendering process for the smaller Demand Response type service that will operate door to door.

Cllr Albert Doherty is welcoming the news, and encouraging people to engage………..