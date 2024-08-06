Man arrested after Police in Derry seize suspected Class drugs

Police in Derry seized suspected Class drugs and made an arrest while on patrol in the Waterside on Monday night.

Shortly before 11pm, Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team officers in the Strathfoyle area were alerted to a vehicle, and the way it was being driven.

Officers subsequently spoke with the male driver and conducted a search, which resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

The male was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class A controlled drug, Being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug and Possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Enquiries by police also resulted in the male being arrested on suspicion of driving-related offences, including driving when unfit through drink or drug, driving while disqualified, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The man arrested remains in custody at this time.