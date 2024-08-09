Electoral register needs to be reviewed as personation risk remains – McBride

Donegal County Council is being urged to carry out a root and branch review of the county’s electoral register and review the methods used to maintain it.

Officials told Cllr Michael McBride that the focus for the first six months of the year was to facilitate June’s local and European elections, and the council is now working with the Electoral Commission in relation to updating the register and making any verifiable amendments.

With the potential for a general election in less than four months time, Cllr McBride says there is a very real risk of personation, and it’s important that risk is recognised and addressed by the council……….