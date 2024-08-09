Empowerment project launched in Derry’s Creggan

A new project based in the Creggan area of Derry has announced a plan to empower local residents, encourage positive leadership and boost community spirit.

New project will empower Creggan residents

A new project based in the Creggan area of the city has announced its plans to empower local

residents, encourage positive leadership and boost community spirit.

The ‘Empower Project’, managed by Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership, plans to put women at

the heart of the initiative and encourage others to embrace change, explore solutions and take more

active leadership roles within the area. It will also create a safe space where no person or group will

feel marginalised and where everyone feels supported and safe.

The Project is supported through the International Fund for Ireland’s (IFI) Peace Impact Programme

(PIP). This programme is designed to work with communities that have not previously or only

partially participated in peacebuilding and reconciliation activity. Many of these projects are working

in communities that suffer from high levels of economic and social deprivation where the Peace

Process has delivered little benefits.

Speaking at the launch event, IFI Chair, Paddy Harte said: “Peacebuilding is a long journey and 26

years on from The Good Friday Agreement we must recognise that it hasn’t delivered for

everyone. Marginalised communities have yet to unlock significant investment or opportunities

and that is why IFI support is critical.

“The Empower Project is ambitious but importantly tackling issues that matter to the local

community. It is encouraging that the team also recognise the skillset that women can bring to

peace and reconciliation discussions.

“Through IFI support, it is our hope that communities continue to move forwards, find solutions to

violence and create more positive ways of working with one another for the betterment of

society.”

The Project will deliver three key strands: Empowering women, Community Cohesion and Mediation

work within and between the Creggan community.

A range of activities will be delivered across the three strands such as confidence building

workshops, empowering women, IT, culture and identity workshops, mediation training and stress

management workshops.

The team believe that women are the backbone of any community and will offer capacity and

confidence programmes to develop skills to create positive change.

Alongside these programmes the community cohesion strand will bring representatives from all key

groups throughout the community together, to form a community forum. This will support positive

change and work with others to ensure a safer, more progressive community.

Finally, a further strand of work will involve mediation. Local residents will be trained and given the

tools to enable the delivery of community mediation, alongside an early intervention service to

provide support and advice for those who need it locally.

Julieann Campbell, project co-ordinator at The Empower Project, added “We’re proud to work with

the Creggan community, and to deliver support and training where it’s needed most.

Peacebuilding work can be challenging but we’re confident we can recognise these challenges and

find solutions together to benefit the wider community”

Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership has been providing a range of services to the local community

since 1995 to address the ongoing social need in the area, through the promotion of social and

economic regeneration programmes, education and employability services, welfare, addiction and

debt advice, youth services and community development programmes.

Picture caption:

Pictured at the launch of the Empower Project in Creggan is (L-R) IFI Chair Paddy Harte,

project co-ordinator Julieann Campbell and participants Denise O’Donnell, Siobhan Gallagher and

Cathy O’Donnell.