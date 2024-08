The HSE says it is currently in an active recruitment process to recruit a new GP to lead the Ardara Health Centre.

In May, Dr Mireille Sweeney confirmed that after 29 years as a GP in Ardara, she had handed in her resignation to the HSE.

This week, she confirmed she is going on the 22nd of this month, but has had no contact from the HSE.

Dr Sweeney’s Facebook post this week –