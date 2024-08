Police in Fermanagh are appealing for information regarding a Burglary in the Trillick Road, Ballinamallard area, in which a number of vehicles and equipment were stolen.

Last night, a farm shed was broken into and a White Banshee quad, a Yellow and Black Suzuki scrambler, a Honda petrol power washer and a quad trailer were stolen, among other items.

The PSNI is urging anyone with any information regarding this burglary to get in contact with them.