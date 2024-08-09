Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Kelly McGrory helps Ireland to relay final on Olympic debut

Donegal’s Kelly McGrory and the women’s 4x400m have qualified for the relay final following their thirs place finish in Friday mornings semi final.

McGrory who made her Olympic debut this morning ran the third leg of the race handing over to Sharlene Mawsley who ran a super strong final leg to secure automatic quialification for the final.

Sophie Becker and Phil Healt ran the opening two legs.

Rhasidat Adeleke goes in the final of the women’s 400 metres this evenimg and should be available for the 4×400 final on Saturday.

