Letterkenny’s Polestar is one of four public art pieces featured on a new set of stamps from An Post celebrating Ireland’s vibrant public art scene.

The series of four stamps is intended to introduce an even wider public to major works by important Irish artists like Locky Morris, the Polestar’s creator.

The other featured works are Perpetual Motion in Naas, Riders and Horses in Mallow, and Tallaght X in Dublin.