Woman dead following two car collision in Mayo

A woman in her 60s has died in a two car collision in County Mayo. It happened yesterday at around 4.30pm on the N59 in Newport.

The woman, who was seriously injured during the collision was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Two other occupants of the same vehicle are currently at Mayo University Hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries. Four occupants of the second vehicle were also taken the same hospital.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators began a technical examination of the scene yesterday evening and Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward.