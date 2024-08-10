The 9th edition of the Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra 555 Race is underway as over 120 competitors set off from the Mount Errigal Hotel at 5AM this morning.

There are three routes – a 555KM route, a 333KM route and a new 222KM route.

Participants of the 222KM route have started to finish this afternoon, while the 333KM participants will look to complete their event later this evening.

As for the 555KM route, participants that are looking to win the race will aim to finish in and around the 20-hour mark which will see the race progress into the small hours of tomorrow morning.

One of the event’s chief organisers Michael Black joined Highland Saturday Sport this afternoon at 3:30PM to give us the latest…