Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra 555 Race is underway

The 9th edition of the Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra 555 Race is underway as over 120 competitors set off from the Mount Errigal Hotel at 5AM this morning.

There are three routes – a 555KM route, a 333KM route and a new 222KM route.

Participants of the 222KM route have started to finish this afternoon, while the 333KM participants will look to complete their event later this evening.

As for the 555KM route, participants that are looking to win the race will aim to finish in and around the 20-hour mark which will see the race progress into the small hours of tomorrow morning.

One of the event’s chief organisers Michael Black joined Highland Saturday Sport this afternoon at 3:30PM to give us the latest…

454858910_822875260025550_2224169997316722999_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested in Letterkenny for drug driving

10 August 2024
emigration-shutterstock_1265749591
News, Audio, Top Stories

Possibility of a youth tax credit to keep young people in Ireland

10 August 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist dies in Longford single vehicle crash

10 August 2024
gettyimages-1727903251-640x640
News, Top Stories

More than 80 killed after Israeli strike on Gaza school

10 August 2024
Advertisement

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

