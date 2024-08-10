Donegal Club Championship Results – Saturday 10th August

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship
St Eunan’s 2-12 – 0-09 Kilcar
Cloughaneely 0-04 – 3-14 Naomh Conaill
St Michael’s 1-12 – 2-05 Killybegs
St Naul’s 0-08 – 2-14 Glenswilly
Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
Red Hughs 0-07 – 2-04 Malin
Letterkenny Gaels 0-03 – 1-17 Buncrana
Fanad Gaels 2-09 – 1-16 Milford
Donegal Senior B Football Championship
St Eunan’s 5-18 – 0-03 Kilcar
Cloughaneely 0-03 – 2-12 Naomh Conaill
St Michael’s 3-10 – 0-05 Killybegs
St Naul’s 0-08 – 0-09 Glenswilly
Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship
Fanad Gaels 0-10 – 1-10 Milford
Red Hughs 2-14 – 1-10 Malin
Letterkenny Gaels 0-03 – 9-15 Buncrana