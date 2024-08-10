Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Club Championship Results – Saturday 10th August

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship

St Eunan’s 2-12 – 0-09  Kilcar

Cloughaneely 0-04 – 3-14 Naomh Conaill

St Michael’s 1-12 – 2-05 Killybegs

St Naul’s 0-08 – 2-14 Glenswilly

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship

Red Hughs 0-07 – 2-04 Malin

Letterkenny Gaels 0-03 – 1-17 Buncrana

Fanad Gaels 2-09 – 1-16 Milford

Donegal Senior B Football Championship
St Eunan’s 5-18 – 0-03 Kilcar

Cloughaneely 0-03 – 2-12 Naomh Conaill

St Michael’s 3-10 – 0-05 Killybegs

St Naul’s 0-08 – 0-09 Glenswilly

Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship
Fanad Gaels 0-10 – 1-10 Milford

Red Hughs 2-14 – 1-10 Malin

Letterkenny Gaels 0-03 – 9-15 Buncrana

454858910_822875260025550_2224169997316722999_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested in Letterkenny for drug driving

10 August 2024
emigration-shutterstock_1265749591
News, Audio, Top Stories

Possibility of a youth tax credit to keep young people in Ireland

10 August 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist dies in Longford single vehicle crash

10 August 2024
gettyimages-1727903251-640x640
News, Top Stories

More than 80 killed after Israeli strike on Gaza school

10 August 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

