Higgins and Mullen react to Derry City’s draw with Dundalk

Ruaidhri Higgins says his Derry City side “missed a huge opportunity” in not being able to draw level on points with Shelbourne at the summit of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The Candy Stripes were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Dundalk last night and are now two points behind leaders Shels with two more games played than their title rivals.

After the game, Higgins spoke to the assembled press…

Martin Holmes caught up with Derry goal-scorer Danny Mullen after full time at the Brandywell…