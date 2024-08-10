New ATU course to spread awareness of ocean pollution

ATU has launched a free course that aims to increase people’s understanding of ocean pollution.

The new Massive Open Online Courseexplores ocean pollution and through incorporating the seven ocean literacy principles, sustainable development goals and the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, the course covers several topical areas, such as marine litter.

The course aims to educate learners through action-oriented learning, enabling them to apply their knowledge in their own local context, regardless of their professional background or geographical location.