St. Eunan’s overcame a depleted Kilcar side 2-12 to 0-09 in the first game of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship at the O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

A goal in either half from Niall O’Donnell put the tie firmly in the control of the Letterkenny side as Kilcar never really threatened.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne have the full time report from the O’Donnell Park…