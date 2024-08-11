Public invited to give input on Derg play parks

The public is being encouraged to give their views on Derg play parks in a series of public information sessions.

They will run from the 20th to the 22nd of August.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is inviting stakeholders and residents to attend the public sessions on the proposed designs for three new play parks in the Derg District Electoral Area.

The play parks are at Hillview Play Park in Castlederg, Glebe Play Park and Cluny Gardens Play Park in Clady.

The Engagement Events are open to residents, community groups and stakeholders with an interest in replacing the play park in their respective areas.

Looking ahead to the sessions, Mayor of Derry and Strabane Councillor Lilian Barr, encouraged people to attend the events local to them, so the project and design could be tailored to meet their needs.

She says the provision of outdoor play facilities is critically important to the lives of children and young people contributing to the development of essential skills that support social, intellectual, physical, and emotional wellbeing

Dates of public information sessions:

Tuesday 20th August – Hillview Play Park, Unit 1 Churchtown Community Association, 48 Lurganboy Rd Castlederg BT81 7HT.

Tuesday 20th August – Glebe Cross Community, Association 47 Bellspark Rd, Sion Mills, Glebe, Strabane BT82 9NU.

Thursday 22nd August – Clady Hall Community Centre 153-154 Urney Rd, Strabane BT82 9RU.

The plans can be viewed at https://www.derrystrabane.com/services/parks-and-play/parks/dergarea.