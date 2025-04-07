People urged not to light any flames outdoors as fire service battles wildfires in Barnesmore and Knockalla

The fire service is continuing to battle a fire at Barnesmore Gap.

Garry Martin is the Director of Emergency Services with Donegal County Council, he says there’s a helicopter onsite again this morning to help attack the blaze. He says at the moment, there are no homes in danger, and farmers are in the area at the moment moving animals where necessary.

He says the fire told hold again overnight, but with the helicopter in situ, they’re hopeful the blaze will be brought under control by lunchtime.

A helicopter is also in situ at Knockalla on the Fanad Peninsula, where a fire is being closely monitored. Again, at this point, no risk to life or property has been identified.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garry Martin urged people not to light any fires outdoors, saying the vast majority of such fires start as a result of human actions, either accidental or otherwise……….