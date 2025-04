A 43-year-old man is scheduled to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 7 April.

The offences include burglary, criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

The charges follow a report of a burglary at a house in Gweebara Park in Derry/Londonderry, reported to police at approximately 6.40am on Sunday 6 April.