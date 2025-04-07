Donegal’s TDs and Senators urged to present a united front on the need for N56 planning changes

Donegal TDs and Senators are being urged to make a cross-party effort to have the national policy prohibiting building along the N56 reviewed.

Ongoing efforts have been made at local level in response to the introduction of the policy which means planning applications for developments along the route are being refused on safety grounds.

However, there appears to be no plans as of yet, to make any changes to the policy despite concerns ongoing concerns that it is worsening the housing crisis in West Donegal.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Councillor John Sheamais O’Ferraigh says they have been left with no other option but to seek national intervention……