Donegal’s Dylan Browne McMonagle secured a major win in Germany yesterday as he rode the 3/5 favourite Al Riffa to victory in the Westminster 134th Grosser Preis von Berlin for trainer JP O’Brien at Hoppegarten.

This group 1 race is a major race on the German calendar and is worth £86,956.52 to the winner.

Al Riffa went three lengths clear entering the final furlong of the mile and four furlong race and went on to win with some comfort.

Hoppegarten is the largest racecourse in Germany.