Free entry to Donegal Castle for Heritage week in OPW and Transport for Ireland collaboration

A Donegal heritage site is taking part in a collaboration between the Office of Public Works and Transport for Ireland to promote sustainable travel this National Heritage Week.

The project will see free admission granted to 12 sites, including Donegal Castle, to those who use the Local Link bus service to travel to the attraction.

This initiative will run from Monday 19 to Friday 23 August.

Donegal Castle

292 Ballyshannon to Donegal Town and 293 Glencolmcille to Donegal Town

https://www.transportforireland.ie/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/TFI-LL-DSL-R292-Dec23-WEB-FA.pdf

https://www.transportforireland.ie/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/293-Glencolmcille-to-Donegal-Town.pdf

It is also possible to reach on Bus Erieann’s 30 and 30x, 492, 480, and 64 routes

