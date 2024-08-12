Gardaí issue parking advice ahead of music event in Letterkenny this week



Gardaí are warning road users in Letterkenny that a zero tolerance approach is being taken to parking infringements surrounding the venue of this weeks Summer Sessions.

The event gets underway this Thursday and runs for four days.

Attendees are asked not to park on the N56 from Ballyraine to Knocknamona roundabout, Gortlee road, Kiltoy road or in any other area which may cause disruption to local residents.

They are also appealing for illegal parking to be avoided and to ensure room is left for emergency access.

Do not park in an illegal manner and ensure that you are not blocking access for emergency services.

Several park and ride services will be available which are being organised by event management and these should be utilised where possible.

These services will be advertised on all of the Summer Sessions Social Media pages.