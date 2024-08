Lough Swilly RNLI came to the rescue of a jet ski driver who got into difficulty over the weekend.

The call came in at around 9:35pm on Saturday night when mechanical problems left the man stranded just off Saltpans.

The inshore lifeboat was launched and the volunteer crew quickly established a tow.

They then took the jet ski to the safety of Inch Pier, before returning to Ned’s Point to refuel and make ready for service.