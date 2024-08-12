Man arrested after ramming police car in Derry

Police officers in Derry have made an arrest after a police vehicle was rammed by a car in the Glengalliagh Road are yesterday evening.

PSNI were on patrol at around 10:10pm when a dark coloured Audi drove towards their vehicle at speed, and almost collided with it.

The car was then pursued, however it made off.

A short time later, the same driver rammed a police vehicle while it was stationary in traffic at Glengalliagh Road, before making off towards Racecourse Road.

Officers located the vehicle, from which the driver had made off on foot, and also located a number of items inside it, including a machete and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

The suspect was detained and he was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, as well as disorderly behaviour, failing to stop for police, obstructing police, resisting police, possession of a suspected Class A controlled drug, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.