McSharry to take four months off before making decision on her career

Team Ireland returned from the Olympics to a rapturous reception in Dublin on Monday afternoon and the Donegal contingent were among the Irish party that included athletes and support staff.

Seven medals were won in Paris, four of those medals were gold and there were also three bronze – representing the most successful Olympics for Team Ireland.

Among the medal winners was Sligo’s Mona McSharry who took bronze in the 100m breaststroke.

Mona who trained out of the Marlins Club in Ballyshannon had hinted this could be her last games, however she told everyone that she will take four months off before making a decision on her future.

Mark English and Kelly McGrory were also with the Irish team on their return.