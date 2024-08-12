Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 1100 lose power overnight in Donegal

Over 1100 homes and businesses lost power last night due to faults caused by adverse weather warnings.

Milford was the worst affected with 254 affected, while Ballyraine seen 236 without power.

Killybegs currently has 168 customers left in the dark, while 43 has been repaired to date in the are.

Full details on the 11 outages in the county, including estimates repair times can be found following the ESB Powercheck website.

Updates

7:00am

Killybegs – 43 – restored

07:30am:

Ballyraine – 236 – restored

Milford –  254 – restored

Creeslough – 40 – restored

09:30am

Derrybeg – 118 – restored

Gweedore -53 – restored

Milford – 80 – restored

Rossgeir – 79 – restored

Glenties – 124 – restored

Glenties – 69 – restored

 

 

