The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council says parents of children involved in rioting need to be held accountable.

10 police officers were injured during disorder on Nailor’s Row when petrol bombs, fireworks and heavy masonry were thrown at them.

Alarm has been raised at how young some of the participants were.

Mayor, Cllr Lilian Seenoi-Barr is asking where are their parents: