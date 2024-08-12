Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Plans being finalised for free hormone replacement therapy

 

Hundreds of thousands of women could soon be eligible for free hormone replacement therapy.

Plans are being finalised by the government, with a scheme to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The State will cover the cost of prescriptions.

Top Stories

Woman using transdermal patch in the bathroom at home .
News, Top Stories

Plans being finalised for free hormone replacement therapy

12 August 2024
kids-in-classroom-school-2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Higher Education Minister calls for end to single-sex schools

12 August 2024
domini
News, Top Stories

1% of sex offenders engaging with State treatment programme

12 August 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday August 12th

12 August 2024
