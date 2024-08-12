Plans being finalised for free hormone replacement therapy

Hundreds of thousands of women could soon be eligible for free hormone replacement therapy.
Plans are being finalised by the government, with a scheme to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
The State will cover the cost of prescriptions.
