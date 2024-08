A popular South Donegal restaurant has been badly damaged in a fire, which happened at around three o’clock this morning.

A blaze broke out in Mani’s Bar and Bistro and Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

In a statement on social media, the eatery confirmed that no one had been hurt in the fire on Pettigo’s Main Street.

They say they will remain closed while they await an inspection and a visit from the insurance company to properly assess the damage.