Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Two men arrested in Derry following aggravated burglary

Two men in Derry have been arrested following a reported aggravated burglary in the Spencer Road area of the city last night.

Police received a report just before midnight that a member of the public had been approached by a distressed woman who stated that men were in her home trying to attack her husband.

The woman, aged in her 50s, had a facial injury.

Police attended her property and noted substantial damage to the front door and a man aged in his 40s with injuries to his head, leg and hand.

Two suspects, aged 34 and 39 years, were later arrested in the Duke Street area on suspicion of aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

They remain in police custody at this time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Woman using transdermal patch in the bathroom at home .
News, Top Stories

Plans being finalised for free hormone replacement therapy

12 August 2024
kids-in-classroom-school-2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Higher Education Minister calls for end to single-sex schools

12 August 2024
domini
News, Top Stories

1% of sex offenders engaging with State treatment programme

12 August 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday August 12th

12 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Woman using transdermal patch in the bathroom at home .
News, Top Stories

Plans being finalised for free hormone replacement therapy

12 August 2024
kids-in-classroom-school-2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Higher Education Minister calls for end to single-sex schools

12 August 2024
domini
News, Top Stories

1% of sex offenders engaging with State treatment programme

12 August 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday August 12th

12 August 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Derry following aggravated burglary

12 August 2024
manis bar
News, Top Stories

Popular Donegal restaurant damaged by overnight fire

12 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube