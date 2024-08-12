Two men arrested in Derry following aggravated burglary

Two men in Derry have been arrested following a reported aggravated burglary in the Spencer Road area of the city last night.

Police received a report just before midnight that a member of the public had been approached by a distressed woman who stated that men were in her home trying to attack her husband.

The woman, aged in her 50s, had a facial injury.

Police attended her property and noted substantial damage to the front door and a man aged in his 40s with injuries to his head, leg and hand.

Two suspects, aged 34 and 39 years, were later arrested in the Duke Street area on suspicion of aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

They remain in police custody at this time.