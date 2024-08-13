Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Buncrana gardai investigate two break-ins at Lisfannon Industrial Estate

Buncrana Gardaí are investigating two burglaries that occurred at the same business premises at Lisfannon Industrial Estate over the course of two days.

The first burglary occurred between 8.45pm on Monday August 5th, and 9am the following morning.

The second burglary happened between 10.30pm and 11pm on Tuesday August 6th.

Damage was caused to a fence in order to gain entry, and quantity of wooden pallets were stolen during the course of both burglaries.

Anybody who observed suspicious activity in the the area on those days, or has any information, is asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

Advertisement

