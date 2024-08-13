Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harkin urges Chambers to ease restrictions on Credit Unions

South Donegal TD Marian Harkin has welcomed indications from Finance Minister Jack Chambers that the Government supports the easing of restrictions on Credit Unions that are preventing them from expanding in the mortgage market.

She says having raised the issue with him in a Dail Question, his answer suggests he agrees that the regulations are restrictive and that credit unions should have greater scope to engage in mortgage lending.

Deputy Harkin says the minister should follow through on that by doing all in his power to ensure credit unions are given increased flexibility to lever their own assets, and help provide their members with houses.

